Expansion starting soon for Las Vegas Convention Center

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Construction is expected to start soon on the $935.1 million expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority's board of directors on Tuesday approved a guaranteed maximum price of $758.1 million on a 1.4 million-square-foot building that will include 600,000 square feet of new exhibition space.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the board is counting on completion of the new exhibition hall by Dec. 1, 2020.

The new projects will include building landscaping and wall buffers along Paradise Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard and a canopy over the building's loading docks for a total of $10 million.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority also is contributing $10 million for hazardous materials remediation and site improvements for newly acquired land west of the building.

