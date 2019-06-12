Exotic animals removed from home where alligator escaped

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities have seized more than 30 animals — many of them exotic — from a Pittsburgh home where a 5-foot (1.52-meter)-long alligator escaped last week.

Among the 32 animals removed Tuesday were three more alligators, including one with a neck injury; three snakes, including Burmese pythons, a lizard and some iguanas. Multiple dead animals were also discovered in the home.

Authorities say they found many of the animals living in poor conditions when they went to Mark McGowan's home Monday to conduct a well-being check. Police and animal control officers, along with a reptile expert, returned to the home Tuesday afternoon with a search warrant.

Animals that were being properly cared for were allowed to remain in the home. They included venomous snakes, poisonous toads, pythons and tarantulas.