Exodus of election officials raises concerns of partisanship ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE, Associated Press June 13, 2021 Updated: June 13, 2021 12:09 p.m.
There is no shortage of job openings for local election officials in Michigan. It's the same in Pennsylvania. Wisconsin, too.
After facing threats and intimidation during the 2020 presidential election and its aftermath, and now the potential of new punishments in certain states, county officials who run elections are quitting or retiring early. The once quiet job of election administration has become a political minefield thanks to the baseless claims of widespread fraud that continue to be pushed by many in the Republican Party.
