Exhausted hospital chaplains bring solace to lonely, dying

1 of23 Chaplain Kristin Michealsen holds the hand of a deceased COVID-19 patient while talking on the phone with the patient's family member at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. "I have never seen this much of death and suffering," said Michealsen, who has been a chaplain for 13 years. "I often tell families that I'm holding their loved one's hand when they can't and that I am with them when they are dying when they can't be." Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 Sonya Rodriguez wipes her tears after seeing her father via video chat arranged by chaplain Kevin Deegan in a COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
Chaplain Elias Mena, left, prays for a COVID-19 patient placed on comfort care as registered nurse Nikki De La Cruz, foreground, monitors the patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
4 of23 Chaplain Nancy Many visits a chapel after offering communion to a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. As families are barred from visiting loved ones to curb the disease's spread, chaplains often are there to act as surrogates, holding the hands of the dying, praying with them and carrying iPads into hospital rooms to provide a real-time connection with grieving families. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
Chaplain Kevin Deegan places his hand on the head of a COVID-19 patient while praying for him at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Deegan's job, and that of his fellow chaplains at the 377-bed medical center, is to minister to every one of them and also their loved ones. So each day for the past 11 months he has been entering the rooms of the sick and dying clad in a face mask, face shield, gloves and full body cover to pray with them, hold their hands, gently brush their foreheads and reassure them there is nothing to fear.
6 of23 A hospital worker places a "COVID Patient" sticker on a body bag holding a deceased COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
7 of23 A "COVID Patient" sticker is placed on a bag containing some belongings of a deceased COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
9 of23 Chaplain Kristin Michealsen leaves a COVID-19 unit after talking to a family member of a deceased patient as transporters Noe Meza, left, and Miguel Lopez wheel a gurney carrying a body of a COVID-19 victim at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
A patient holds an Our Lady of Guadalupe card in his bed while talking to chaplain Nancy Many at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
11 of23 Chaplain Kevin Deegan, left, and registered nurse Michelle Stephens comfort each other in a COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. "He is my friend. He is a trusted co-worker. He is my partner in crime. We absolutely have been through a lot together," said the nurse. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
12 of23 With her hands on the chest, registered nurse Bilma Pellissery, left, prays with chaplain Nancy Many after receiving communion in the hallway of a COVID-19 unit at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. "I prayed for all the patients and for my own sanctity," said the nurse. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
13 of23 Chaplain Elias Mena prays with COVID-19 patient Zoraida Escorba at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 Chaplain Nancy Many holds a pyx containing hosts while waiting in a COVID19-unit to offer communion to a patient at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
Chaplain Elias Mena holds the hand of a COVID-19 patient while praying for him at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
16 of23 Chaplain Anne Dauchy holds the hand of a dying COVID-19 patient after the sacrament of anointing of the sick administered over the phone by a priest of at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 Sharie Duran blows a kiss to her mother, a COVID-19 patient, while on a video chat arranged by chaplain Kevin Deegan at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. "We need new words to describe where we are at now," said Deegan. "This whole month has just been so far beyond anything I had expected." Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
Chaplain Kevin Deegan talks on the phone with a COVID-19 patient's family member to arrange a video call at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
19 of23 A body of a COVID-19 patient lies in a bed at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The patient died shortly after receiving the sacrament of anointing of the sick administered over the phone by a priest. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
21 of23 Transporters Miguel Lopez, right, Noe Meza prepare to move a body of a COVID-19 victim to a morgue at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
22 of23 Transporters Miguel Lopez, right, Noe Meza move a body of a COVID-19 patient to a morgue at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23 Maintenance technician Richard Martinez prays in an empty chapel at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills section of Los Angeles Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Martinez said he prayed for all the patients and for the hospital to continue to have its doors open to allow as many patients as possible. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Inside hospital rooms across America, where the sick are alone without family to comfort them, the grim task of offering solace falls to overworked and emotionally drained hospital chaplains who are dealing with more death than they’ve ever seen.
Last week nearly a dozen died on a single day at the 377-bed Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, a gleaming, modern medical facility that is tucked into the northwest corner of Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley. Three more passed — within a span of 45 minutes — the next day.