Excessive heat warning advisory issued for Westport

WESTPORT — With high humidity and temperatures expected to be in the 90s, Connecticut is under an excessive heat warning.

The Westport Office of Emergency Management says residents should remember health and safety measures to protect against heat-related illnesses. Residents are asked to find air conditioning, check on family memebrs and neighbors, drink plenty of fluids, and avoid strenuous activities. To combat the heat, several designated cooling centers will be open to the public this weekend.

The Center for Senior Activities on 21 Imperial Avenue will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The Westport Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m on Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The Westport YMCA will also be open to the public 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The fire department will update their Facebook page with new openings or changes.

