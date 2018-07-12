Examiners approve $78.8M UNR engineering building contract

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The University of Nevada, Reno will soon have a new engineering building.

The Nevada Appeal reports the Board of Examiners on Tuesday approved a $78.85 million contract to build the new structure.

University officials say construction will begin in a week.

In addition to the $78.85 million, there are other costs that raise the total price to more than $91 million, making the project the most expensive approved by Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval and the state legislature in 2017.

UNR shared the primary cost of the project with the state. The Capital Improvement Projects budget lists $41.5 million in state funds and an equal amount from university sources.

The 86,242-square-foot (8012.1-square-meter) building will be named after William N. Pennington, a Reno philanthropist who donated to the project.

The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2020.

___

Information from: Nevada Appeal, http://www.nevadaappeal.com