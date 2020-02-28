Ex-tenant sues RV park for negligence over living conditions

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — A former tenant at an RV park south of Warrenton, Oregon, has filed a lawsuit against the owner alleging negligence over living conditions in a trailer.

Sandra Holloway moved into a “dry trailer” at Sunset Lake Resort & RV Par park with her adult son in 2018, The Astorian reported. She said she was told to use a bucket and spigot near her unit for water, and the park’s shared bathroom.

She claims the water was dirty and smelled and that the trailer had problems including mold, no lock and floors that had fallen through.

“Every tenant has a right to dignified and habitable housing, even in low-cost housing, even in housing of last resort, Jamie Trinkle, an attorney for the Oregon Law Center said. "And the defendants did not provide that to Ms. Holloway and arguably to other tenants.”

Ken Hick, of Resources Northwest Inc., the owner of the mobile home park, could not be reached for comment.

According to the lawsuit, she moved out in November after the rent increased to to $585 a month. She is seeking more than $555,000.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has deemed the mobile home park a “serious violator” over drinking water problems. The Oregon Health Authority has found that drinking water exceeds acceptable levels of trihalomethanes, the chemical reaction of disinfectants with natural organic matter in water.

Sunset Lake is also involved in another lawsuit alleging wrongful death and negligence involving George Bolles, who died when his trailer caught fire in 2018.