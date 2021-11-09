Ex-sheriff guilty in state sex case, awaits US fraud trial Nov. 9, 2021 Updated: Nov. 9, 2021 9:47 a.m.
1 of5 Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain walks into the parish courthouse before the start of closing arguments in his trial on multiple counts of sex crimes in Covington, La., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. A jury convicted Strain on all charges Monday night after deliberating for nearly 6 hours. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP) David Grunfeld/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 St. Tammany Parish District Attorney Warren Montgomery, center, with his assistant DA's, Elizabeth Authement, left, and Collin Sims,, right, address the public after a jury convicted former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain on all counts of multiple sex crimes at the parish courthouse in Covington, La.,Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (David Grunfeld /The Advocate via AP) PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain, center, walks into the parish courthouse before the start of closing arguments in his trial on multiple counts of sex crimes in Covington, La., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. A jury convicted Strain on all charges Monday night after deliberating for nearly 6 hours. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP) David Grunfeld/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Justice advocate Belinda Brown reacts after a jury convicted former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain on all counts of multiple sex crimes at the parish courthouse in Covington, La., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (David Grunfeld /The Advocate via AP) David Grunfeld/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A former Louisiana sheriff is facing life in prison after being convicted of multiple sexual abuse charges.
New Orleans-area news outlets report that former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain was convicted Monday. The charges involved juvenile victims and included four counts of aggravated rape, which carries a mandatory life sentence. The allegations included crimes that took place before and during his time as sheriff.