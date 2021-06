WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former postal worker in eastern Kansas has been ordered to pay $1,100 in fines and restitution for destroying mail and presumably stealing cash contained in that mail.

Dennis Tapscott, 24, of Emporia, was fined Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Wichita, the Wichita Eagle reported. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine, $575 in restitution and a $25 special assessment fee.