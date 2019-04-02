Ex-judge standing trial on gun charge is running for council

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A former city judge standing trial on a felony gun charge in western New York is running for city council.

Leticia Astacio (uh-STAH'-see-oh) filed paperwork Monday afternoon to run for a City Council seat in Rochester. Earlier in the day, a jury was seated for her trial on a charge of attempted criminal purchase of a firearm.

Prosecutors allege Astacio tried to buy a shotgun in violation of her probation stemming from a 2016 drunken driving conviction. Opening arguments are slated Tuesday afternoon in Syracuse.

Astacio was stripped of her judgeship last year after a series of incidents including the DWI conviction and being jailed for skipping a court appearance.