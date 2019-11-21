Ex-inmate designing Philadelphia mural on mass incarceration

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man sent to prison for life as a 17-year-old has been chosen for a Mural Arts Philadelphia residency and will design a public mural that addresses mass incarceration.

James “Yaya” Hough (HUFF) is among the “juvenile lifers” released since the U.S. Supreme Court banned mandatory life sentences for minors.

The 45-year-old Pittsburgh man has been free since this summer after serving 27 years in state prison for murder.

Hough took classes behind bars through the mural arts program and will now be an artist in residency at the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

At a news conference Thursday, he thanked District Attorney Larry Krasner and the arts program for giving him the chance to create public art.

Mural Arts Philadelphia has produced than 4,000 murals around the city.