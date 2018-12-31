Ex-firefighter who died in blaze credited with saving 5

ONEONTA, N.Y. (AP) — A former part-time firefighter has died after rescuing his fiance and four young boys from the man's burning apartment in upstate New York.

Family members say the boys, three of them John Heller's nephews, were spending the night at Heller's apartment building in Oneonta when the fire broke out around 4:20 a.m. Saturday.

Relatives have posted online that Heller got his fiance and all the boys out of his burning third-floor apartment but didn't make it out himself. Oneonta Fire Department officials confirm his death but say no cause has been determined yet.

One of the boy suffered burns on his arm.

Fire officials say he was a part-time Oneonta firefighter from October 2003 to August 2009.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.