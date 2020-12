SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a St. Louis County man who is now charged in the Christmas Day killings of his former girlfriend and her 23-month-old daughter.

Prosecutors on Monday charged 30-year-old Timothy Brown of Spanish Lake with two counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the deaths of 28-year-old Charese Garvin and her daughter, Alayah Butler.