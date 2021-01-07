Ex-ambassador Huntsman criticizes Trump after Capitol siege

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Former U.S. Ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr. criticized President Donald Trump Thursday for prioritizing his own self interest above the nation's following the deadly siege of the Capitol by the president’s supporters.

In a statement, Huntsman called on Americans to join together and push through this “anguishing period of history.” His comments come a day after angry and armed protesters broke into the U.S. Capitol, forcing Congress members to halt the ongoing vote to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s election and then flee from the House and Senate chambers.