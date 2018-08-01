Ex-VP Biden backing longtime ally in SC state Senate race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A longtime fixture in South Carolina's Democratic political circles is getting a campaign boost from one of the party's top dogs.

Dick Harpootlian announced Wednesday that he is being supported by former Vice President Joe Biden in his special election quest for a state Senate seat in the Columbia area. Harpootlian released a 60-second ad in which Biden asks voters to support his bid.

Biden has long been politically allied with Harpootlian, a former Democratic party chairman in this early presidential primary state. Harpootlian unsuccessfully tried to persuade Biden to enter the 2016 presidential race.

Biden has frequently vacationed in South Carolina with his family and has had close ties to several of the state's other notable political figures, including former Sens. Strom Thurmond and Fritz Hollings.