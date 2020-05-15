Ex-VA hospital chief charged with colleague sexual abuse

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The former chief of cardiology at a Veterans Administration hospital in Northern California has been indicted for allegedly having abusive sexual contact with another physician, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

A grand jury in San Jose indicted Dr. John Giacomini, who remains free on $200,000 bond, the U.S. attorney's office said.

It wasn't immediately known whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

According to the indictment, Giacomini, 71, of Atherton, subjected a doctor under his supervision “to unwanted and nonconsensual sexual contact” in December 2017 while they were working at the VA hospital in Palo Alto.

Details weren't provided in a U.S. attorney's office announcement.

Giacomini was chief of cardiology at the hospital for more than 30 years and also served on the medical faculty at Stanford University but he no longer works for either the hospital or the school, prosecutors said.

If convicted, Giacomini could face up to two years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.