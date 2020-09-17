Ex-US Sen. Kassebaum backs Democrat in Senate race in Kansas

Barbara Bollier, left, the Democratic nominee for an open U.S. Senate seat in Kansas, socially distanced reporters outside an elementary school speaks in Manhattan, Kan., on Aug. 14, 2020. Bollier argues that states and local communities need additional aid to deal with problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic. less Barbara Bollier, left, the Democratic nominee for an open U.S. Senate seat in Kansas, socially distanced reporters outside an elementary school speaks in Manhattan, Kan., on Aug. 14, 2020. Bollier argues that ... more Photo: John Hanna, AP Photo: John Hanna, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Ex-US Sen. Kassebaum backs Democrat in Senate race in Kansas 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Nancy Kassebaum has broken again with fellow Kansas Republicans to support Democrat Barbara Bollier for the seat Kassebaum once held.

Kassebaum said in a statement Thursday that Bollier shares her belief in working with members of both parties and Bollier's election would be a “positive step” toward bipartisanship in Washington.

Kassebaum also endorsed Democrat Laura Kelly in the 2018 Kansas governor’s race.

Republican nominee Roger Marshall's campaign manager, Eric Pahls, pointed to the two-term western and central Kansas congressman's endorsements from retiring GOP Sen. Pat Roberts and former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, the 1996 GOP nominee for president. Roberts holds Kassebaum's former seat.

“This endorsement comes as no surprise, as Sen. Kassebaum has endorsed only Democrats in recent elections,” Pahls said in a statement.

Bollier called the 88-year-old Kassebaum a mentor. Bollier, a Kansas City-area state senator, was a moderate Republican before switching parties at the end of 2018.

Kassebaum served in the Senate from 1979 until 1997 and was among the state's most popular officials. Her father was Kansas Gov. Alf Landon, the 1936 GOP presidential nominee, and she is the widow of former Tennessee Sen. and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Howard Baker.

___

AP’s Advance Voting guide brings you the facts about voting early, by mail or absentee from each state: https://interactives.ap.org/advance-voting-2020/

___

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna