Ex-UCLA gynecologist pleads not guilty to new sex charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former gynecologist who worked for the University of California, Los Angeles pleaded not guilty Monday to sexually assaulting seven patients.

James Heaps, who had previously been charged with assaulting two patients, entered pleas to additional charges for a total of 20 felony counts, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.

Heaps, 63, was taken into custody and held on $650,000 bail. The charges carry a potential sentence of more than 67 years in prison.

Heaps worked at UCLA's student health center and UCLA Medical Center. He is accused of sexually assaulting patients between 2011 and 2018.

Heaps retired in 2018 when the university declined to renew his contract.

Heaps also has been sued by women who contend that he improperly groped or fondled them during examinations.