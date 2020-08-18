Ex-Springfield mayor’s son arrested on child porn charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — The 39-year-old son of former Springfield Mayor Christine Lundberg has been arrested, days after she announced she was immediately resigning from her position.

Benjamin Lundberg was arrested Tuesday on 10 counts of encouraging child sex abuse, according to the Springfield Police Department.

“Lundberg’s arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation into child pornography including the Springfield Police, the Eugene Police as well as other jurisdictions within the state, including ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children),” Springfield police said in a news release.

Police said they seized “numerous digital devices” from him after serving a search warrant last week. Lundberg was taken to the Lane County Jail Tuesday and was scheduled for an arraignment on Wednesday, KEZI-TV reported. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

A police official said he had been living with his mother. In 2017, Lundberg was sentenced to the three months in jail and two years probation for slashing the tires of more than two dozen vehicles.

Christine Lundberg announced her resignation Saturday, saying she needed to take time for herself and her family. She has not responded to requests for interviews since her resignation was announced, KVAL-TV reported.

She had been Springfield’s mayor for nearly 10 years.