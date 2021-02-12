Ex-Nissan boss' accused smugglers seek Supreme Court's help

BOSTON (AP) — An American father and son accused of sneaking former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn out of Japan in a box asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to halt their extradition so they have time to pursue an appeal.
Michael and Peter Taylor have fought for months to keep the U.S. government from handing the men over to Japan, saying they can't legally be extradited and will be treated unfairly in the Japan. Their lawyers told the Supreme Court that the men would face harsh treatment in the Japanese criminal justice system.