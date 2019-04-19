Ex-Los Angeles sheriff's corruption conviction upheld

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court has refused to reconsider its decision to uphold a prison sentence for former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca in his corruption case.

On Friday, a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco rejected Baca's request for a new hearing. The court in February ruled that Baca received a fair trial.

The 76-year-old, who has Alzheimer's disease, was convicted in 2017 of obstructing an FBI investigation into abuses at the nation's largest jail system. He was also convicted of conspiracy to obstruct justice and lying.

His three-year sentence was on hold while Baca appealed.

Baca's only chance now to avoid prison is an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Baca's lawyer, Benjamin Coleman, didn't respond to email and phone inquiries Friday.