Ex-Kansas youth pastor, 48, pleads guilty to sex with teen

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former youth pastor in Kansas has pleaded guilty to having sex with a then-15-year-old girl in a church building, in his car and at hotels.

The Wichita Eagle reports 48-year-old Chauncey Walker pleaded guilty Friday in a plea deal and faces up to eight years in prison. Walker pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent liberties with a child and to aggravated indecent solicitation of a child.

Walker was a youth pastor, teacher and girls soccer coach at Word of Life Church in Wichita. Prosecutors say he had sex with the girl numerous times from May 2012 through May 2013.

The girl's affidavit says Walker made her promise that if anyone asked — she was to say that it was her idea to have sex.

Walker remains in custody pending sentencing.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com