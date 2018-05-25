Ex-Atlanta mayor's credit card repayments now top $50,000

ATLANTA (AP) — Ex-Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed has used more than $50,000 from personal and campaign accounts to repay taxpayers for charges he made on his city-issued credit card.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB-TV report that they recently obtained documentation of a previously unknown check for more than $15,000 that Reed wrote to the city from his campaign account in February 2015, repaying 13 charges.

That's beyond $35,000 in repayments already reported.

Reed says in a statement that the check covered "legitimate and appropriate business expenditures" while he was mayor. His spokesman says Reed was reimbursing the city for legitimate expenses "to reduce the burden on taxpayers."

That's similar to Reed's statement in March, when he repaid the city $12,000.

Federal officials are investigating whether Reed improperly used his city credit card.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com