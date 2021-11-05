Evers vetoes education bill meant to help 'at-risk' readers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Friday vetoed a plan that would have overhauled how elementary schools work with young children who struggle to read, saying it needs more money to support the changes.

The bill would have tripled the number of literacy tests young students take in school and require educators to create a personalized reading plan for every student identified to be an “at-risk” reader. Supporters say the move would improve reading skills that have been poorly rated for decades.