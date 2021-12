MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers plans to deliver the annual State of the State address in the Capitol building again.

Evers delivered last year’s address via video conference. The governor’s office released a letter Tuesday that Evers sent to Republican legislative leaders on Dec. 22 in which he requests the Legislature convene in a joint session at the Capitol in February to hear the speech. Evers suggested delivering the address on the evening of Feb. 15 or Feb. 22.