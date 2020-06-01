Evers appoints three new UW regents

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has appointed three new University of Wisconsin System regents.

Evers announced Monday that he has chosen Amy Bogust, Corey Saffold and Kyle Weatherly to the board. They replace Jan Mueller, Jason Plante and Torrey Tiedeman, whose terms all expired on May 1.

Bogust is an attorney who earned her undergraduate degree at UW-Madison. She focuses on representing sexual assault victims and has worked on implementing gender equity laws at high schools and colleges.

Safford replaces Tiedeman as the non-traditional UW student on the regents board. He's currently studying criminology at UW-Whitewater and works security for the Verona Area School District.

Weatherly is CEO and co-founder of home-sharing company Frontdesk. He holds a master's degree in public management from UW-Madison.