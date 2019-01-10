Event to highlight female majority on Nevada Supreme Court

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials are marking the installation of two new Nevada Supreme Court justices with a ceremony showcasing the emergence of a female majority on the state's highest court.

Events on Thursday in Las Vegas follow the Monday swearings-in of former Nevada Court of Appeals Judge Abbi Silver, former Clark County District Judge Elissa Cadish and returning Justice Lidia Stiglich at the state Capitol.

With veteran Justice Kristina Pickering, four of seven members of the court are now women.

The men are justices Mark Gibbons, James Hardesty and Ron Parraguirre (pair-ah-GEH'-ree).

Gibbons, as chief justice, is slated to present a State of the Judiciary address to the Legislature on March 21.

Pickering is due to follow Gibbons as chief justice in 2020.

Longtime justices Michael Cherry and Michael Douglas have retired.