Evansville barber, 90, has been cutting hair for 65 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — With the kind of practiced ease and efficiency that only decades of experience can impart, he addresses his subject like a painter to his canvas.

A few flicks of the scissors here, a buzz of the clippers there, a few calculated spins of the chair to get in just the right position ... and it's over, almost as soon as it started. He produces a blue handled mirror, seemingly out of nowhere, letting the man in the chair see his reflection.

"Pick out the bad spots, and we'll clean it up," he says.

There aren't any bad spots. There probably never are.

It's his 90th birthday, and George Henson is thrilled to be doing what he's been doing for more than 65 years — cutting hair at VIP Barber Shop on Washington Avenue.

Even on his birthday? No, especially on his birthday.

"It's the people that keep me doing this," he said. “I just like being around people.”

Henson likes to take care of his customers. They take care of him too. It's important to him that he keeps moving, keeps talking and telling stories.

"I lost my wife two years ago," he says, choking up just a little. "Especially since then, I just need to be around people. It helps."

And as he tells everyone that walks in his door, all haircuts are free, but the entertainment is $12.

It's the kind of place you picture in your mind when you think of an old-school barbershop, complete with the red, white and blue-striped barber pole spinning near the front door.

There are newspaper clippings on the wall, sports articles and comic strips — he's appeared in the nationally syndicated strip "Marvin" as the barber four times, although names were changed for legal purposes. (The creator of "Marvin," Tom Armstrong, is an Evansville native. His brother Dan Armstrong remains one of Henson's loyal patrons).

One chair in the middle. A sink, a big mirror. A row of plastic seats, occupied by men either waiting for their turn or simply there to shoot the breeze.

Sure, maybe the walls are peeling in a couple spots, and maybe there are a few cracks in the vinyl flooring, but the barbershop has character, an atmosphere and an experience you're not going to find at one of those big chain salons.

It's the kind of place that's becoming more and more of a rarity these days, a fact which Henson laments but also understands.

"The problem with running a barbershop like this is, there are no benefits, no retirement plan, no paid vacations," he said. "You have to figure out how to make both ends meet. So I can understand why there's not a lot of people wanting to set out that way."

Henson decided to go into the barber business in 1954, for no other reason than jobs around Evansville were hard to come by.

There weren't many jobs around in 1949 either, the year he graduated from Central High School. But with the Korean War looming, he didn't have to worry about that too long; he got drafted into military service. Within a year, he was promoted to corporal of his artillery unit.

But when he came back from Europe in 1953, he had no idea what he was going to do with himself.

"Man, you couldn't buy a job around here at that time," he remembers. “I had to do something. Somebody mentioned to me I should think about barber college, and I wasn't sure if I would enjoy doing that, but as it turns out, I did.”

Cutting hair, of course, has drastically changed since then; in the 1950s, the prevailing style of the day was the flat top. If you couldn't do a decent flat top, he explains, you'd be out of business in short order.

"Later on, in the 60s and 70s, long hair started to get more popular, and I had no idea what to do with that," he said. "I had to go back to school to learn how to do those."

These days, he doesn't have to worry about fulfilling any customer's request, no matter how big or small.

"You want a haircut, any kind of haircut, I can do it," he says. “I've pretty much seen it all and done it all. It took a lot of years of practice, but there's really nothing I don't know how to do.”

Populating the walls are newspaper clippings of local sports memories. Henson is an avid University of Evansville fan and follows local high schools as well, particularly Central and Memorial.

Also hanging on the wall is his old helmet from his days playing at Central. On the side of the helmet, a big crack where he got earholed.

"I had a cauliflower ear after that hit," he said. "That was a bad one."

He played offense, defense and special teams at Central.

"In those days, when you stepped on the field, you didn't step off until the game was over," he said.

Just one day after he arrived in Germany — Henson counts himself lucky he was among the roughly 10 percent of troops deployed there instead of the Korean front — he suited up as a member of the US Infantry football team. A plaque on the wall recognizes that team's championship win.

"I loved to hit, loved to play defense," he said. "They put me at right defensive tackle. I went in the game and made three tackles right away. I came back to the sideline, and my coach comes up to me and said, "Wow, where the hell have you been?"

At 90 years old, no one would accuse Henson of simply hanging on. He's not just surviving, he's thriving. He moves around his shop like a man half his age. He works out regularly at a gym. His hands don't shake when he lifts the scissors. If one didn't know better, you'd guess he was 25 years younger.

"People ask me what my secret is," he said. "I don't know — just try to eat good, exercise and stay busy."

On his 90th birthday last Saturday, Henson did 10 haircuts during his usual business hours of 7 a.m. to noon — a relatively busy day, but nothing he couldn't handle with aplomb.

He did take off a few minutes early, just a little extra time to get to his birthday party. He swept the floors and brushed the hair off his clothes and closed the shop up, a routine he's done thousands and thousands of times.

If Henson has his way, he'll do it plenty more times.

"I like to work," he said. “It keeps me going. So that's what I'm gonna do, as long as the big man upstairs allows it.”

Source: Evansville Courier & Press