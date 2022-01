3 1 of 3 Abdulla Al Neyadi/AP Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Abdulla Al Neyadi/AP Show More Show Less 3 of 3





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has traveled to the United Arab Emirates on a state visit amid his country’s ongoing war against Tigray rebels.

Ahmed arrived Saturday and was greeted planeside by Abu Dhabi’s powerful crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They later attended an honor guard ceremony and held meetings, according to the Emirates’ state-run WAM news agency.