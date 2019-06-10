Ethics hopefuls queried on political past, leadership

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Candidates competing for a voter-approved ethics commission in North Dakota are being asked about their political past and examples of leadership, problem solving and unpopular decisions they've made.

Nearly 70 people applied to serve on the five-member panel to oversee the conduct of legislators, statewide officials, candidates and lobbyists. It's considered key to implementing a constitutional amendment to overhaul North Dakota's government ethics, despite the Republican-led Legislature's successful push of its own bill they believed met the requirements of the ballot measure.

Republican Gov. Doug Burgum and Senate majority and minority leaders must agree by consensus on who sits on the five-member panel, which is expected to be chosen by July 1.

Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki said the governor's office drafted the survey with "input and feedback" from legislative leaders.