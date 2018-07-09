Essence Fest: All 3 night concerts sold out for 1st time

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Essence Festival says all three nights of Superdome concerts sold out for the first time in its 24-year history.

A news release says total attendance topped 510,000 during the festival, which ran July 5-8.

Essence Fest features free daytime entertainment, cultural and empowerment programs at New Orleans' convention center as well as the concerts at the Superdome.

Essence Communications President Michelle Ebanks says it was an extraordinary gathering and shows that black women and their culture have unmatched power to bring people together.

She says the festival also engages black women globally.

The festival live-streamed daytime sessions this year on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube and created a Snapchat Live special.