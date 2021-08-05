Escape cub burned in wildfire spotted in tree near Tahoe

An injured bear cub that escaped from a Lake Tahoe wildlife care center where he was being treated for burns suffered in a wildlife has been sighted clinging to a tree and officials at the center said Thursday they're optimistic he can be rescued a second time.

A spokesman for the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Center in South Lake Tahoe, California said they’ve been following up on several reports the past two days of sightings of the cub, nicknamed “Tamarack” after the Sierra wildfire that burned his paws.