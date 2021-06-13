Eriksen sends 'his greetings' to teammates after collapse

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Christian Eriksen remained in stable condition in a Copenhagen hospital Sunday and “sent his greetings to his teammates” as he recovers from his collapse during a European Championship game, the Danish soccer federation said.
The rest of the Danish team was being given crisis management assistance as they process the incident that happened during Saturday's game against Finland in Copenhagen. Eriksen fell face-forward to the ground late in the first half and needed CPR from medical staff before regaining consciousness.