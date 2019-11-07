Eric Trump reports for jury duty in Manhattan

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump's son Eric has reported for jury duty in New York.

The Daily News reports that at least three Secret Service agents joined Eric Trump on Thursday at the Lower Manhattan building that houses New York state civil and criminal courts.

Trump's name was called for the jury pool for a weapon possession case but it's unclear whether he will be selected for the jury. The newspaper says several potential jurors sat with mouths agape when Trump's name was called.

Eric's brother, Donald Trump Jr., reported for jury duty in in New York last year. Their father, Republican President Donald Trump, took a break from the campaign trail in to report for jury duty in 2015. Neither Donald Trump Jr. nor the president was selected for a jury.

Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com