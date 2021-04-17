Era ends as Raul Castro steps down as Communist Party chief ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ , Associated Press April 17, 2021 Updated: April 17, 2021 12:22 a.m.
HAVANA (AP) — Raul Castro said he is stepping down as Cuban Communist Party leader, leaving the island without a Castro guiding affairs for the first time in more than six decades and handing control of the party to a younger generation.
The 89-year-old Castro made the announcement in a speech Friday at the opening of the eighth congress of the ruling party, the only one allowed on the island.
