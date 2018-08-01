Environmental group sues over Wisconsin smog regulations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An environmental group has filed a federal lawsuit challenging new federal smog regulations in Wisconsin.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in June sharply limited areas of the state that will face tougher smog regulations to small strips of land along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

The EPA in December had made an initial determination that a much larger area of southeastern Wisconsin was in violation.

But the agency walked that back under pressure from Republican Gov. Scott Walker's administration and business leaders. They argued that smog from Illinois and northern Indiana is polluting Milwaukee and other areas along Lake Michigan.

Clean Wisconsin filed suit in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. The group alleges the decision fails to reduce smog in Wisconsin.