Enviro group, mosquito district appear to reach peace in VT

BRANDON, Vt. (AP) — A legal standoff between an environmental group and a mosquito control district in Vermont could be over due to an agreement between the two.

Toxics Action Center says environmental court filings by the Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury-Goshen-Pittsford Insect Control District have satisfied most of its concerns about the district's permit to spray pesticides. The Rutland Herald reports TAC representatives say the filings represent a step toward ending the dispute.

The standoff appeared headed to a trial earlier this year.

District head Ben Lawton declined to say much about the developments until the environmental court officially accepts the agreement. He says the district has spent about $45,000 on a lawsuit related to the dispute.

The environmental group has accused the district of not providing adequate information about the long-term impacts of pesticides.