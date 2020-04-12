Enjoying a sunny day in Westport

WESTPORT — “You’re seeing history,” noted Horst Antosch, who opened the well-known Chez Pierre restaurant on Main Street in 1966 and ran it for 20 years.

Back in town for the day, he’s been touring around the country in a camper and photographing this unusual time.

Main Street, of course, was looking very different Saturday afternoon, with absolutely no retail open.

Still, people appeared to find comfort in being around town together, even at a distance.

The weather was cool but sunny, and various residents and even some out-of-town visitors lingered by the river, gathered some sun and enjoyed some wide-distance strolling, dog walking and bicycle riding too.

“It’s so beautiful down here,” noted Sandra Benee, a former resident who now calls Greenwich home, seated by the library with a friend.

The newly renovated library is of course officially closed at this time, as are the town’s parks and beaches, but there was plenty of parking available near Jesup Green, on the empty Main Street, around Parker-Harding Plaza, and all throughout town for those who wanted to enjoy a remarkably quiet afternoon in pleasant weather with some peripheral company.