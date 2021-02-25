Energy executive: Texas power plants turned off in crisis PAUL J. WEBER and DAVID KOENIG, Associated Press Feb. 25, 2021 Updated: Feb. 25, 2021 2:39 p.m.
1 of5 Witnesses testify as the Committees on State Affairs and Energy Resources holds a joint public hearing to consider the factors that led to statewide electrical blackouts, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Austin, Texas. The hearings were the first in Texas since a blackout that was one of the worst in U.S. history, leaving more than 4 million customers without power and heat in subfreezing temperatures. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Texas state Rep. Jarred Shaffer, left, Rep. Donna Howard, center, and Rep. Chris Paddie, right, visit as the Committees on State Affairs and Energy Resources prepares to hold a joint public hearing to consider the factors that led to statewide electrical blackouts, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Austin, Texas. The hearings were the first in Texas since a blackout that was one of the worst in U.S. history, leaving more than 4 million customers without power and heat in subfreezing temperatures. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Rep. Top Craddick, R-Midland, right, listens to a witness as the Committees on State Affairs and Energy Resources holds a joint public hearing to consider the factors that led to statewide electrical blackouts, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Austin, Texas. The hearings were the first in Texas since a blackout that was one of the worst in U.S. history, leaving more than 4 million customers without power and heat in subfreezing temperatures. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Witnesses testify as the Committees on State Affairs and Energy Resources holds a joint public hearing to consider the factors that led to statewide electrical blackouts, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Austin, Texas. The hearings were the first in Texas since a blackout that was one of the worst in U.S. history, leaving more than 4 million customers without power and heat in subfreezing temperatures. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The recent blackouts that left 4 million Texas customers without electricity and heat during a deadly winter freeze also unplugged plants that could have generated more power, which was urgently needed as the state's grid reached the breaking point, the head of a major energy corporation said Thursday.
Curtis Morgan, the CEO of Vistra Corp., told lawmakers at the outset of a public hearing on one of the worst blackouts in U.S. history that when officials from his company called utility providers, they were told they weren't a priority.
Written By
PAUL J. WEBER and DAVID KOENIG