Employee who was fired after finding secret camera sues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former legal director for a commercial development firm in Kansas City alleges in a lawsuit that she discovered a camera installed underneath her desk and was fired after calling police.

The Kansas City Star reports that Mary Caffrey, of Leawood, Kansas, is suing Legacy Development, managing partner Dan Lowe and the firm's chief financial officer, Sue Gallatin, in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Caffrey alleges that she called police last summer after finding the secretive recording device underneath her office desk and pointed in her direction. She was terminated five days later. The lawsuit says Lowe and Gallatin knew Caffrey used her office to undress and change into workout clothes.

Lowe and Gallatin didn't respond to multiple requests for comment from The Star. Caffrey is seeking unspecified damages.

