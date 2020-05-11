Emirati officials say fire strikes site of Dubai's Expo 2020

In this Monday, May 11, 2020, photo provided by Dubai's Expo 2020, firefighters battle a blaze at the site of the world's fair in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The fire struck the site of Dubai's Expo 2020 on Monday, though Emirati officials said no one was injured. (Expo 2020 via AP) less In this Monday, May 11, 2020, photo provided by Dubai's Expo 2020, firefighters battle a blaze at the site of the world's fair in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The fire struck the site of Dubai's Expo 2020 on ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Emirati officials say fire strikes site of Dubai's Expo 2020 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fire struck the site of Dubai's Expo 2020 on Monday, though Emirati officials said no one was injured.

The blaze saw thick black smoke rise over the site of the world's fair in the southern edge of Dubai, one of seven sheikhdoms in the United Arab Emirates.

Officials said in a statement the fire began in a pile of “construction debris” and was later extinguished. They did not immediately offer further details, though images of the site showed firefighters battling the blaze near a structure at the site bearing burn marks.

Earlier this month, a Paris-based body behind the events said that Expo 2020 world’s fair would be postponed to Oct. 1, 2021, over the new coronavirus pandemic. Dubai has bet billions of dollars on Expo 2020 to rejuvenate its troubled economy.