Embattled US Rep. Ilhan Omar tweets 'happy Passover'

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., sits with fellow Democrats on the House Education and Labor Committee during a bill markup, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is wishing "happy Passover" to Jews commemorating the holiday in her home state of Minnesota and around the world.

Omar is a Somali American and one of the first Muslims elected to Congress. She's been criticized for remarks in recent months on Israel, Jewish influence in Washington, and 9/11 that have drawn accusations of anti-Semitism and insensitivity. She says criticizing the Israeli government is not anti-Semitic.

In a tweet Friday, Omar said, "The story of Passover has resonated with and given hope to so many Jewish families in times of oppression."

She also gave a traditional Hebrew Passover greeting.

Omar says she's faced increased death threats since President Donald Trump spread a video that purports to show her being dismissive of the 2001 terrorist attacks.