Emails show lobbyist communicating with top Cuomo officials

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A cache of emails shows a lobbyist whose cooperation helped convict two former aides to Gov. Andrew Cuomo on corruption charges had access to the top levels of the governor's administration.

The New York Times obtained nearly 350 pages of emails as part of a Freedom of Information request showing aide-turned-lobbyist Todd Howe corresponded with and gave suggestions to top Cuomo officials.

Howe was a key figure in federal corruption cases involving Cuomo adviser Joseph Percoco and economic development official Alain Kaloyeros. Howe reached a cooperation deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to eight felonies.

A Cuomo spokesman said it was unknown at the time of the correspondence that Howe was a criminal and an admitted liar.

The administration spent over $200,000 on outside counsel fighting the release of the emails.