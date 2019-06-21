Ely approves trapping, neutering of free-roaming cats

ELY, Nev. (AP) — The Ely City Council has approved an ordinance that allows the city to trap, neuter and release free-roaming cats in the rural eastern Nevada town near the Utah line.

The Ely Times reports council members said they were adopting a program that has been used in other places across the country to address growing populations of feral cats.

In the past, the city could trap cats with no owners and euthanize them if they were not adoptable.

Under the new program, free-roaming cats that had been cared for by one or more resident can be humanely trapped, transported to a veterinarian to be spayed or neutered and vaccinated before released.

The Ely Animal Shelter is assisting with the effort.

