Elvis, Beatles memorabilia items on display at Hard Rock





This July 5, 3018 photo shows suits worn by the Beatles during an early tour of America in front of the Rolls Royce automobile owned by Elvis Presley, part of a large collection of music memorabilia on display at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J. This July 5, 3018 photo shows shoes worn onstage and in videos by Michael Jackson, part of a large collection of music memorabilia on display at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Elvis Presley's Rolls Royce, the suits the Beatles wore on their first American tour, Bruce Springsteen's sleeveless faded denim jacket and colorful headband, and Michael Jackson's famous glove are among the items of music memorabilia on display at Atlantic City's new Hard Rock casino.

There are outfits worn by Lady Gaga, Cher, Barbra Streisand, Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, and shoes from Elton John, Buddy Holly and Gene Simmons of Kiss — if dragon-scale boots count as shoes.

Guitars in all shapes, sizes and colors, including ones played by Tom Petty, Bob Dylan and Slash, are there, too.

The casino features items drawn from what Hard Rock calls the world's largest collection of music memorabilia, and includes a focus on artists that came from or often played in New Jersey.