Elvira’s reopens under new name, owners

The community centric atmosphere is complimented with treats for children in Elvira Mae's. Taken July 9, 2019 in Westport, CT.

WESTPORT — After two months of being closed, Elvira’s has reopened with new owners and a new name — Elvira Mae’s.

In October, Betsy Kravitz and her husband, Hal Kravitz, moved to Westport from California to be near their parents.

“I fell in love with the vibe of Westport,” Betsy said. “It felt the most like California to me.”

While out house hunting with a real estate agent, a short stop for a lunch at Elvira’s became an eye opener.

“The real estate agent took us for a sandwich and we kept hearing about Elvira’s,” Hal said. “The real estate agent even said her kids grew up with it and it was amazing.”

Then, in March, the couple heard Elvira’s was for sale after 22 years in business.

“We thought it would be a fun new adventure,” Betsy said. “Just about two months later we closed on it. The previous owners (Stacey and Nick Yiovanakos) were so lovely and we became good friends with them throughout the process.”

“We fully intended for this to be a cafe,” Hal said, adding they wanted to continue the tradition of Elvira’s while also adding their own spin.

After meeting the owners, Betsy wanted to keep the connection to the community.

“We got a sense that this was a neighborhood staple and community driven,” she said. “I wanted to keep it that way.”

After finding out the original cafe was named Elvira’s to honor the previous owner’s sister who passed away from cancer, they decided against changing the name, she said.

“I wanted to honor that,” she said. “My middle name is Mae and we originally wanted to call it Betsy Mae’s, but once we figured out what was behind the name we decided to definitely wanted to keep it.”

Now called Elvira Mae’s, the reopened cafe will offer a variety of refreshments, including specialty coffee from BonJo in Stamford, baked goods, healthy food options and an ice cream window service.

“We decided it would be perfect for the beach,” she said. “We wanted to be a true beach cafe during the day as well as having coffee, breakfast and luncch for people walking by.”

The tentative hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the ice cream window will be open seasonally from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Moving forward, Betsy said she hopes to add more seating and Wi-Fi to make the cafe a community-centric location.

“I think it’s important to keep that community feel alive and keep that smaller town feel going,” she said.

Though the cafe has only been open since Sunday, it has already received a warm reception.

“Sunday we had a line all the way to the back,” she said. “Everyone has been really lovely.”

Betsy said being new to the town as a resident and business owner has been amazing.

“We’re just really happy to be here and we appreciate everyone’s enthusiasm and support,” she said.

