Eleven face drug, dog-fighting charges in federal indictment

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Ten Georgia residents and one from Alabama have been indicted on federal charges including drug and dogfighting violations.

According to a 136-count federal indictment, unsealed Thursday, 10 of the defendants were involved in a conspiracy between May 2019 and February 2020 to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base. In addition, five of them were involved in a conspiracy to sponsor and exhibit dogs in a dog fight, and possess, train, transport, deliver and receive dogs for the purpose of having the dogs participate in a dog fight, federal prosecutors said in a news release.