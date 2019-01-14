Electric Boat says employment should remain stable

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut-based submarine maker Electric Boat says employment will remain stable for next several years, but it will likely ramp up by the mid-2020s.

Company President Jeff Geiger, in his annual company update to a room full of local and state officials at a Mystic hotel on Monday, said employment will be "pretty stable" over the next three to four years. The Day reports the company expects to hire 1,400 employees this year compared to the 2,241 people hired in 2018.

Electric Boat is preparing to complete the largest submarine repair job in its history with its work on the USS Montpelier. When that job is complete early this year there will be a "significant" reduction in resources.

But Geiger says he expects to hear soon about another large repair job.

