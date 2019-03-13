Elections chief seeks law changes on absentee ballot forms

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's elections chief wants lawmakers to put additional restrictions on handling absentee ballot forms after its investigation into actual absentee ballots that affected a congressional district race last year.

State Board of Elections Executive Director Kim Strach made several legislative recommendations to a House committee on Wednesday. Strach led the board's probe into absentee ballot irregularities that led last month to the board calling a new election in the 9th District.

A political operative in southeastern North Carolina and several workers were charged two weeks ago with illegal ballot handling and other charges.

Strach says she'd like to see increased penalties for election-related crimes. She also focused on the third parties that collect forms from people who want to receive a ballot by mail.