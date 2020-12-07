https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Elected-Partial-400-15781523.php Elected-Partial,400 The Associated Press Published 10:31 am EST, Monday, December 7, 2020 No data found for this report. Most Popular 1 Lawsuit: Parent claims BOE discriminated against son 2 ‘Severe’ highway crash reported in Bridgeport 3 Former Westport first selectman dies at 75 4 Here’s who got lucky playing CT Lottery games last month 5 ‘Westport’s own Catholic martyr’: Remembering Jean Donovan 40 years later 6 Melnick makes committment to Cal-Berkeley 7 TikTok 2020: The Most Viral Videos of the Year View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.